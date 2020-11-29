Advertisement

Fire crews battle three small grassfires along I-94

Glass fires along I-94 near Bismarck/Mandan
Glass fires along I-94 near Bismarck/Mandan(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fire crews in Bismarck and Mandan were busy putting out several small grassfires Sunday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says three small grassfires were reported at about 2 p.m. Sunday. One was near exit 156 in Mandan, another at exit 157 in Bismarck and a third a few miles further east.

All three were quickly put out. No injuries or significant damage were reported.

Troopers said it’s unclear what caused the fires, but say sparks from a vehicle are likely to blame.

