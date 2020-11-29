CARES Act funding used for mental healthcare program in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – The pandemic has been a stressful time for many North Dakotans, but a new program offered by The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division aims to change that.

Leadership in the Behavioral Health Division said the goal of the project is to fill in the gaps in mental health care by reducing barriers for people who cannot access services due to insurance or location.

The $1.7 million program is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Community-Based Behavioral Health Program will help North Dakota residents get access to mental health care to address needs like anxiety, addiction, or depression while they remain in their own homes and community.

“A lot of that is because of the pandemic and to help reduce the spread and keep people safe but also provide those really needed services and support for individuals with that behavioral health need,” said Laura Anderson, Assistant Director at North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division.

Anderson encourages anyone who has a behavioral health need to reach out to the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division.

