Capital City Christmas celebration starts fundraising for arts and culture projects in Bismarck

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Capital City tree lighting ceremony at Peace Park in Bismarck Saturday evening officially kicked off the holiday season.

Mayor Steve Bakken hoped this ceremony helps people get into the holiday spirit this year.

Especially this year with everything that’s going on that’s different...I really think there’s just, people need that sense of normalcy again,” said Bismarck Mayor, Steve Bakken.

Last year the capital city festivities raised $30,000. Money raised from Saturday morning’s ‘Breakfast With Santa’ and the Mayor’s New Year’s Eve Gala will help fund arts and culture projects in the city.

