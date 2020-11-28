Saturday: 10.7% daily rate; 7,659 tests, 750 positive, 13 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 10.7%* Saturday. There are 317 currently hospitalized (+8 change) with 42 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 7,659 tests, 750 were positive. There were 13 new deaths (915 total). 7,351 active cases.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,659 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,126,762 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

750 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

77,935 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

Please note that 22 cases from Ward County, 20 cases from Rolette County, 1 case from Bottineau County and 1 case from Pierce County reported yesterday were found to be inconclusive after they were marked as positive. The individuals will be retested and have been removed from the totals.

10.65% – Daily Positivity Rate**

7,351 - Total Active Cases

-874 Individuals from Yesterday

1,564 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,126 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

69,669 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

317 – Currently Hospitalized

+8 - Individuals from yesterday

13 – New Deaths*** (915 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Benson County.

Man in his 40s from Cass County.

Woman in her 50s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Foster County.

Woman in her 70s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 90s from LaMoure County.

Man in his 60s from McIntosh County.

Man in his 60s from McLean County.

Woman in her 90s from Walsh County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 60s from Ward County.

Woman in her 60s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 6

· Barnes County - 39

· Benson County – 7

· Billings County - 2

· Bottineau County – 4

· Bowman County – 2

· Burke County - 2

· Burleigh County - 92

· Cass County - 135

· Cavalier County – 11

· Dickey County – 5

· Divide County - 1

· Dunn County – 3

· Emmons County - 1

· Foster County – 14

· Golden Valley County - 3

· Grand Forks County – 38

· Griggs County - 2

· Hettinger County - 8

· Kidder County - 1

· LaMoure County – 2

· McHenry County – 6

· McKenzie County - 4

· McLean County – 8

· Mercer County - 4

· Morton County - 16

· Mountrail County – 5

· Nelson County – 2

· Pembina County - 12

· Pierce County - 9

· Ramsey County – 6

· Ransom County – 8

· Renville County - 8

· Richland County - 15

· Rolette County – 54

· Sargent County – 4

· Sioux County - 13

· Stark County – 44

· Steele County - 5

· Stutsman County – 13

· Towner County - 6

· Traill County - 6

· Walsh County - 20

· Ward County – 77

· Wells County - 10

· Williams County – 17

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 9.8%.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

