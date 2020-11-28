North Dakota rated most cost-effective roads in the country

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota has been rated the nation’s leader in most cost-effective roads by the Reason Foundation.

The state ranked 21 in fatality rate, and 42 in structurally deficient bridges. The North Dakota Department of Transportation said these are the focus areas for the organization going into the 2020 legislative session.

“Both state and local bridges, our county structures, city structures. We got some work we need to get done there yet to try and improve those bridges to carry heavier loads and be in the better shape,” said Ron Henke, North Dakota DOT Deputy Director for Engineering.

The state ranked third in traffic congestion and fifth in interstate pavement condition.

More information on the study can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.