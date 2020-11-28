ND Department of Commerce to begin accepting HERG applications

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Department of Commerce is now accepting Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant applications.

Due to the continuing need of assistance, Commerce created the HERG to focus on reimbursing hospitality businesses that were directly impacted by COIVD-19.

This includes all restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and similar on-site dining establishments.

Applicants may receive up to $25,000 and businesses with multiple locations may receive up to $75,000.

A max of $25,000 will be allowed per location.

Grant recipients are required to comply with ND Smart Restart protocols.

The funds must be used for reimbursing eligible businesses for operation costs, like payroll, rent, personal protective equipment and other expenses that comply with federal guidelines.

“We are trying to provide some dollars so that these businesses survive, especially through the cold winter months, so that they can continue to employee people. Keep them on their payroll, and continue to provide a living for their family,” said North Dakota Interim Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel.

State commerce officials said almost 800 applications have been submitted so far, totaling about $40M in requests.

The total funding for this grant is about $54M.

Applications will close December 4 at 5 p.m.

Those looking to apply can do so at: ndresponse.gov

