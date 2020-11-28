Dan’s Garden: Christmas trees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week I want to talk about Christmas trees and decorations and there’s many types of Christmas tree, but the real popular ones tend to be scotch pines, white pines and Frazier Fur.

When your picking out your tree, make sure that it’s fresh and clean.

Tug on the needles make sure they don’t come off. Bend the branches make sure their supple and not brittle, and always make sure you put a fresh cut on the bottom cut off about an inch so the tree drinks water there is a product called Tree Life we like that you add to the water that makes them drink more and stay fresh.

Love Frazier Fur. Their dark green on the top their blueish on the bottom. They smell very good. Their fragrant as can be.

And so are Balsam first wreaths. It isn’t Christmas. I really believe that, and the red and green colors work well together and they really give you that Christmas look, and so does garland or roping that you can hang over your front door or around your light pole.

I love poinsettias. Their dark red and many other colors. The true flower are these little beads inside there. Pick your poinsettia with tight flowers so they last a lot longer, and of course, I love Amaryllis it’s a good gift that’s fun to grow you can use them from year to year.

Also we’re collecting now perishable food items. If you bring some in you can you get $5 off on any purchase, and until next week, we’ll have more tips until then good gardening.

