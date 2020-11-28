Advertisement

4th annual Stuff-a-Squad Toy Drive in Minot

Stuff-a-Squad Toy Drive
Stuff-a-Squad Toy Drive(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – ‘Tis the season for giving, and this year the ND Fraternal Order of Police will be returning with the fourth annual Stuff- a-Squad Toy Drive.

The Minot event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Officers will be outside the Walmart Supercenter on south Broadway, waiting to collect toys and “stuff a squad car.”

The public is asked to donate a new, unwrapped toy to the cause.

Lodge 7 President Officer Aaron Moss said the Order is out to beat last year’s collections.

“Last year we stuffed six patrol cars full of toys, stuffed them to the gills and we’d like to see if we can match that or improve it this year. So we’re going to be out there, maybe be a little chilly but we’re going to see what we can get,” said Moss.

Donations collected will be divided among the Salvation Army and Community Action Partnership, who will give the toys to local children from qualifying families.

