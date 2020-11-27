WSC president encourages COVID-19 testing after Thanksgiving break

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston State College’s president is encouraging the campus community to get tested for COVID-19, once they get back to campus after Thanksgiving break.

There will be a community COVID-19 testing event on campus Monday afternoon 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Art Wood Building.

WSC President John Miller said classes will continue as scheduled and face-to-face courses will continue to meet as directed by instructors for the remainder of fall semester.

