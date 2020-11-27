Linton HMB Football Recap

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This year has been an up and down year for the Lions of Linton/HMB, and coming out of the tough Region 4 they are the 2020 State 9-man champs.

“It was just incredible, you play all year for this and that is exactly what we did,” said Linton/HMB junior Dean Vetter.

Due to the COVID-19 protocols, the Dakota Bowl looked a little different this year, but for the Lions they were still happy to be in Fargo.

“I mean it still felt really impressive. It was almost breath taking when you walk in there, but then we had to get our heads in the game,” said Vetter.

“It was really different, I mean you come in and you see all the lights and this big atmosphere, and everything just seems so much bigger,” said Linton/HBM Senior Trey Jacob.

In the title game against Cavalier the Lions had to make a quick change to their usual offensive plan

“Ya, Coach Purintun saw that they were crashing in hard on the weak side and it gave me the opportunity to start running bootlegs,” said Linton/HMB Senior Lucas Schumacher.”

“Our game plan was to always establish Trey. Every single game we want to establish the run game out of the I-formation with our running back. But we had a ton of confidence that if that was not going well, we had Lucas who we could go to. I mean credit Cavalier they came in with one game plan and that was to stop Trey Jacob, and they held him in check for the most part. But that is the nice part about having Lucas in the back field he can hurt you with his arm and hurt you with his legs and he hurt them with both in the championship game,” said Linton/HMB Head football coach Tanner Purintun.

And, once the clock hit zero the Lions were in celebration mode.

“It was just pure joy and excitement. Just to know that you put a ton of time into this team and ton of time into preparation just keeping the guys healthy this year our whole staff put a lot of work in including our players. So, when you get rewarded with that state title it’s pretty special and we just feel extremely blessed,” said Purintun.

The Lions won their first state title in football since they won back-to-back titles in the 2002 and 2003 seasons, respectively.

