BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While this year has challenged so many of us tomorrow we all take a moment to think about what fills us with gratitude, when you do that you may be surprised at what you find.

So, we asked a favor of North Dakota Teacher of the Year, Sara Medalen, at Sunnyside Elementary to ask her students what they’re thankful for and their answers were pretty inspiring.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.