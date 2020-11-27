Advertisement

First Community Credit Union in Mandan collapses

First Community Credit Union
First Community Credit Union(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The First Community Credit Union under construction in Mandan came tumbling down overnight; after site construction workers say, the wind knocked it down.

Construction workers said no one was harmed.

Wild and Associates Architects and Construction Resource Group, Vice President of Construction Matt Kuhne, said the matter is still under investigation, as they are still reviewing facts to find out what exactly happened.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 10.9% daily rate; 7,951 tests, 797 positive, 5 deaths
Long-term care visitation
Long-Term Care Medicaid visitation changes
Deangelo Orlando
Detroit man sentenced for 2,708 Oxycodone pill bust
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 11.6% daily rate; 8,897 tests, 952 positive, 10 deaths

Latest News

Dan's Garden: Christmas creations
Dan’s Garden: Christmas trees
Stuff-a-Squad Toy Drive
4th annual Stuff-a-Squad Toy Drive in Minot
North Dakota Interstate
North Dakota rated most cost-effective roads in the country
Ethanol Plants
ND Ethanol: from plummeting demand to filling needs
Williston State College
WSC president encourages COVID-19 testing after Thanksgiving break