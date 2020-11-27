First Community Credit Union in Mandan collapses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The First Community Credit Union under construction in Mandan came tumbling down overnight; after site construction workers say, the wind knocked it down.

Construction workers said no one was harmed.

Wild and Associates Architects and Construction Resource Group, Vice President of Construction Matt Kuhne, said the matter is still under investigation, as they are still reviewing facts to find out what exactly happened.

