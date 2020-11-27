Community ensures BPS Students have cold-weather gear to stay warm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Members of the Bismarck-Mandan community are ensuring that every Bismarck Public School student has the cold-weather gear needed to stay warm this winter.

The Bismarck Public School Foundation held a Kids’ Kicks Cold Weather Drive, where they collected snow boots, water-repellent gloves and snow pants.

Now, BPSF staff said they can cover every need within the Bismarck community, purchasing hundreds of items for their students in need through donated funds.

SCHEELS matched a pair of gloves for each pair of snow boots purchased.

For those that would like more information on BPS program areas of need, reach out to the BPS Foundation.

