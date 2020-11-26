Advertisement

Trinity Health, KHRT Radio host annual ‘Horn of Plenty’ drive

'Horn of Plenty'
'Horn of Plenty'(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:48 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. – KHRT Radio and Trinity Health partnered once again to provide gifts and meals for families in need, in and around the Minot region with the annual Horn Of Plenty fundraiser.

And as with most holiday traditions, this year will look a little different than previous years.

KHRT canceled packing night, the evening in which roughly 100 volunteers gather to pack food into boxes to hand out.

Instead, Marketplace Foods will pack the turkeys donated by Trinity Health and cold items like eggs and butter.

Families will have an opportunity to buy the rest with meal vouchers to Marketplace.

Last year they assisted just over 300 families.

This year leadership at KHRT said that the number could be even higher due to the pandemic.

“The people that have gotten their hours cut or maybe lost their jobs because of this pandemic and we just see this year especially, as special being a year when, you know, the need could be even greater than it ever has been before,” said KHRT Program Director Jonas Nelson.

Visit the KHRT website to learn how and where to donate or submit the name of a family you think could benefit from a little extra help this year.

