Thanksgiving flights are booked despite CDC travel guidelines

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many people usually travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, but this year that’s frowned upon.

CDC guidelines say postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.

But that isn’t stopping some travelers from booking their flights.

Jesse Rachardson flew from Orlando, Florida to Bismarck to be with his family.

“I’m kind of just going about life, living like it’s 2019 but with a little bit of 2020 Covid-19 aspect to it,” said traveler Jesse Rachardson.

Jesse said there are pros to traveling amidst the coronavirus pandemic. He said the airports are cleaner, less crowded, and more organized.

