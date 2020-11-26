State health leaders prep for about 30,000 less COVID-19 vaccines than originally estimated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Health leaders in North Dakota have been planning for the day the state receives the vaccine and deciding who gets the first doses.

If there’s enough vaccine in the first round, it would go to both healthcare workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients and long term care residents and staff. But there may not be enough of the vaccine for all of the workers who need it, at least in the first phase of distribution.

Bottles of COVID-19 vaccine will soon be one of the most sought after commodities in the world. The Vaccine Planning Committee is estimating North Dakota will receive about 8,800 vaccine doses initially, but that’s down nearly 30,000 from last week’s estimate.

“We’ve received an updated estimate for our initial allocation of COVID vaccine and it is much lower than what we were originally hearing,” said State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.

Because of this, they’ll need to be more picky about who gets a COVID-19 vaccine first. Some health leaders said protecting staff in the large referral hospitals is vital.

“If we don’t have referral hospitals we have nothing. We’re supposed to think about this at a professional level, but I just had a child come out of ICU in COVID unit so I guess I’m a little more dear to that,” said Administrator and Nursing Director at Rolette County Public Health.

State health leaders added that some groups, like group home staff and prison healthcare staff, should be moved up the priority list beside long term care units to help prevent from further overcrowding in hospitals.

“They all operate in a similar environment in that they have congregate and they have significant outbreaks that happen in these facilities and when these outbreaks happen they traditionally get transferred to a hospital setting,” said Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke.

The Vaccine Ethics Committee agreed that they wish everyone could get moved up to first priority, but said there’s challenges to moving groups up the list.

“Obviously, every time you move someone up into another category you make it harder to cover that category, so other people get downgraded so to speak in that category. There just aren’t any right answers,” said Epidemiologist Dr. Stephen Pickard.

The first round of vaccines are expected to be available in North Dakota sometime in December.

Although the number of doses estimated to be sent has decreased, more vaccine companies could come out with effective vaccines and add to the number of doses the state receives later on.

