Men’s Winter Refuge works with area pantry to keep community fed

MINOT, N.D. – Every Wednesday, the Minot Men’s Winter Refuge picks up food boxes from the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry for residents of low-income housing.

The Refuge’s bus stops at Milton Young and Henry Towers, collects the paperwork from each resident that allows the pantry to give out the food boxes, then picks up the food and drops it off.

Before COVID-19, the bus actually picked up residents to take them to the pantry, but executive director Mike Zimmer said the new socially distant system is a lot more efficient.

“It actually ended up being an example of something that had to be adapted for COVID and ended up helping the process become better and more efficient. We can actually do more boxes now and just fill up the bus,” said Zimmer. This is the fifth year the Men’s Winter Refuge has partnered with the cupboard.

Each year, the number of families the refuge deliver food to has gone up.

“We did over a 1000 boxes in 2019 and we are on pace to do that again this year. So, the numbers keep going up. The word of mouth gets around that we do this service every Wednesday, year round,” said Zimmer. Zimmer said you do not have to be a resident of the low-income apartment complexes to receive this service.

If you apply for the food pantry, you can meet the bus every Wednesday at the apartment complex and pick up your meal box.

