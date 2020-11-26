Linton couple discovers piece of history during home renovation

LINTON, N.D. – A major home renovation led to an even bigger discovery for a Linton couple.

Paige and Scott Schmidt made a video to document their first house as a married couple. They’ve torn down walls and ripped up carpet. Soon, they’ll paint.

“I never worked on much of a house until this project,” admitted Scott Schmidt.

The biggest surprise so far, has come in the bathroom, where they found a piece of history.

“My mom was helping me that night and when we moved the vanity, she saw a ring on the floor. It was so corroded you could barely read it,” Schmidt explained.

Recovered Ring (KFYR)

When Schmidt made out the words “United States Army,” he immediately knew who it belonged to.

“I figured it had to be John’s,” he said.

John is John Horner, the man the Schmidts bought this house from. He lived here with his wife and kids for more than 60 years.

“I thought he would this,” said Schmidt.

“In a small town, everyone is connected,” said Rick Flacksbarth, Horner’s son-in-law. “Scott’s dad graduated from Linton high school with my wife. They were the class of 1978.”

Schmidt texted him a photo of the ring.

“It went back to the time he was in Korea in the 1950s. It’s got his February birthstone on it, 7th armored division which is what he was in in the Korean war,” said Flacksbarth.

It had been missing for more than 50 years.

“That’s twice as old as I am!” said Schmidt.

Now 88 years old, Horner is in assisted living in Fargo and has been quarantined since March.. Schmidt and Flacksbarth thought maybe this 8-karat gold ring from a lifetime ago might bring a smile to his face.

“He put it on right away and is still wearing it today. Maybe takes it off at night, I don’t know,” Flacksbarth said with a smile.

But there are still some unanswered questions.

“He doesn’t recall buying it or where or when he got it,” said Flacksbarth.

A mystery that could be solved if only these walls could talk.

The Schmidts also found an old photo in the walls. No one had been able to figure out who the woman in that photo was. After our story aired, the couple got several messages identifying this woman as Diane Horner. They’re working to get the photo back to her.