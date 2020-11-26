Downtown Minot prepares for Black Friday

MINOT, N.D. – After an already tough sales year due to COVID-19, businesses in downtown Minot are hoping to draw in customers for the busiest shopping day of the year.

While the City of Minot has adopted a “Plaid Friday” campaign to raise awareness for shopping locally, businesses are getting creative on how they will welcome in customers.

Staff with local shop Gourmet Chef said that after successfully moving most of their businesses and cooking classes online, they are prepared to meet with customers this Black Friday.

Hosting a number of sales online leading up to the day, staff said they will be taking additional precautions for those who feel comfortable coming to visit in person.

“Masks will be mandatory in the store and then we will be limiting the amount of people coming in just to make sure we can keep social distancing, and make sure that everybody is safe and healthy for the holidays,” said sales associate Olivia Kimberlin.

Other downtown familiars such as Oliver’s Attic are also working to ensure shoppers are safe.

Earlier this week, staff announced they would be booking private shopping sessions for up to four people for anyone who would like to avoid large crowds but still want the experience of holiday shopping with friends or family.

“People want to start their Christmas shopping early, like to book an appointment, and they’re uncomfortable about coming into the store, there could be two people in here or ten people. Well, if they know these three or four friends, they’re going to be aware of their health situation,” said boutique owner Jacqueline Field.

The private sessions will be available until Christmas. Both businesses said they will be open on Black Friday.

You can connect to Gourmet Chef here.

You can book your private shopping session with Oliver’s Attic here.

Find out more about Plaid Friday here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.