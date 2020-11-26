BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many members of the Bismarck-Mandan community are gathering together virtually for the 31st annual Cystic Fibrosis Association Turkey Trot.

The event was supposed to take place in-person with some COVID-19 changes, but in light of the increase in cases, and Governor Doug Burgum’s mask mandate, the event was moved completely virtual.

Instead of doing a congregate run, participants uploaded photos in their Turkey Trot shirts, using #CFATurkeyTrot.

They also walked or ran five kilometers or 10k’s with their families and uploaded their run times on the registration website to be considered for first, second and third place prizes.

All funds raised go to the Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota.

“Cystic Fibrosis Association helps North Dakotans with their medications, and travel for medical appointments and college scholarships. So the CF community here in North Dakota benefits from that,” said Pam Thompson, Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota Development Director.

Staff said so far, they’ve raised almost $10,000, and they would love to see that number go even higher.

Participants have until December fourth to upload their times to qualify for prizes.

For more information about the race got to: https://www.cfand.org/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.