Continuing farm labor shortage brings concerns for 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many industries have been short staffed due to the pandemic. But for agriculture, finding workers during COVID-19 has taken on-the-farm employment to another level.

This spring, international borders shut down and that left North Dakota farms short of hundreds of laborers.

North Dakota relies heavily on international labor.

There was optimism for borders to open around planting season, but when that didn’t happen, producers knew they were going to rely on themselves more than usual.

Out in Baldwin, N.D., there’s a father-son duo who can’t agree on who’s better at driving the combine.

“I’ve always been one that could handle equipment. So, we’ve probably passed it down through the gene pool,” said Baldwin farmer Dean Goetz.

For this past harvest, Dean and his 16-year-old son, along with some part-time help were tasked with cutting all the acres they planted.

In recent years, Dean, like many other farmers around the state, relied on workers from overseas to help plant and harvest, but COVID shut down borders, so workers couldn’t come in. And, local labor didn’t fill in the gaps.

“They’re isolated. They’re in remote places all around North Dakota, and you just can’t find peole who want to work, and work those types of jobs. It takes a bit of skill when managing animals and doing that kind of work,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goering.

Each year, North Dakota farmers rely on 1,800 to 2,600 foreign laborers.

There’s been an increase in domestic workers helping on North Dakota farms, but Goehring said if farmers face the same situation next year, things could blow up.

“They probably have had two or three weeks of sleepless nights, and they’re frazzled and they’re challenged. They’re livelihoods are on the line. The owe money at the end of the year just as everybody else does,” said Goehring.

So while producers were able to get through 2020, it’s unclear if they’ll be as lucky in 2021.

The State Agriculture Department said they’re working with the White House transition team on getting them up to speed on the issue. With all the factors that go into that, Goehring said they don’t know what to expect.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.