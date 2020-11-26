Advertisement

City of Lincoln creates new parking ordinance for winter months

(KWQC)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Effective immediately, the City of Lincoln has created a parking ordinance that will impact the entire city during the winter months.

The ordinance says it is unlawful for anyone to park boats, snowmobiles, trailers, motor homes, bumper pull travel trailer, fifth-wheel trainer, pull-type camper, pickup camper, house car, bus, mini motor home, or trailer on any public street or highway during the winter months.

The ordinance goes into effect starting Nov. 1 through March 31. Anyone who violates the ordinance will be fine $150 each day of the violation.

