Stolen packages, decorations in Minot bring warnings of “porch pirates”

By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The holiday shopping season is already underway.

That means opportunists, often called “porch pirates,” see the chance to steal packages, decorations, and anything else they see of value.

Minot resident Heather Fritch’s House was already decorated for Christmas.

“I mean I know it was earlier it was the day after Halloween, but it’s 2020, and I need a little bit of extra joy,” said Fritch.

But when Fritch returned home last Friday she was anything but.

Someone had stolen two of her Christmas lawn decorations.

Law enforcement said it’s that time of the year.

“We were dealing with several calls yesterday about a vehicle that was driving through neighborhoods. They would find delivery vehicles and kind of watch them deliver packages,” said Minot Police Chief Klug.

Fritch said no one had ever stolen packages or decorations from her home before.

So what did she do next?

“I cried, then I texted my friends and complained, and then I filed a police report,” said Fritch.

Police said thieves are less likely to steal decorations if the lights are turned off and will also avoid homes with surveillance cameras.

“It’s not that that will necessarily prevent, but if they can see that there is a camera set up on a house they might steer clear of that residence and try to find one that isn’t going to record,” said Klug.

Fritch does have a camera on her home but unfortunately was unable to catch the culprit red-handed since the batteries were dead.

She said she doesn’t know if she will be able to replace the expensive decorations this season but hopes that someone will return them.

Anyone with information on recent thefts of packages or decorations should contact Minot Police at: 701-852-0111.

