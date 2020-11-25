Sanford Health Bismarck opens new COVID care unit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health’s new COVID care unit is now open. Sanford Bismarck’s President and CEO Dr. Michael LeBeau says the unit is a part of the hospital’s surge plan to help with capacity.

The message from Sanford is clear: they say they needed more staff and space to care for the growing number of COVID patients. The hospital rallied together and opened the new care unit in nine days.

As the number of coronavirus cases across the state continues to grow, so does the need for staffed intensive care unit beds.

In an effort to solve the problem, Sanford Health Bismarck rallied to open a new facility specifically for COVID patients.

“For right now, 20 beds is a start. I’m not sure that it’s enough,” said Sanford Health in Bismarck’s President and CEO Dr. Michael LeBeau.

Staff plans to fill about half of the beds available over the next week.

LeBeau says the unit will be used to care for less critical patients who are stable and waiting to get through the illness.

“If you think about adding 20 beds, we needed more staff. We’re working closely with the Department of Defense. We’re working closely with the state. But, a lot of the people are stepping up and working extra to fill this,” LeBeau said.

The unit will have about 10 full-time employees and will incorporate staff from the main hospital as needed. LeBeau says the center is equipped with sufficient PPE and equipment to care for patients.

He says the unit is only the beginning of the surge plan, but not a full solution.

“Everything’s on the table. Obviously, a pandemic is an interesting exercise for us to go through. There’s no set rules, which allows you to think outside the box,” LeBeau said.

LeBeau says Sanford is looking at multiple options to expand the number of beds, staff and room available for ICU and critical care patients. Sanford staff say they hope the unit shows everyone we must continue our efforts to flatten the curve.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.