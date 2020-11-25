Sanford Health and CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft mutually agree to part ways

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health announced it has mutually agreed to part ways with its longtime CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft.

The healthcare provider says Bill Gassen has been named new president and CEO.

Krabbenhoft was named CEO in 1996. He recently made headlines for announced in a company email he would not be wearing a face mask after recovering from COVID-19.

Though it’s unclear if that played a role in his departure. we’ll have more information on this story as it develops.

