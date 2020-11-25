Advertisement

Sanford Health and CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft mutually agree to part ways

Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, said in an email that he believes he's...
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, said in an email that he believes he's now immune to the disease for "at least seven months and perhaps years to come."(Source: Joe Ahlquist/The Argus Leader via AP, File)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health announced it has mutually agreed to part ways with its longtime CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft.

The healthcare provider says Bill Gassen has been named new president and CEO.

Krabbenhoft was named CEO in 1996. He recently made headlines for announced in a company email he would not be wearing a face mask after recovering from COVID-19.

Though it’s unclear if that played a role in his departure. we’ll have more information on this story as it develops.

