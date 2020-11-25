NDHSAA Board of Directors discuss winter crowd size

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors met Tuesday with the topic of crowd size for winter sports taking up the majority of the time.

The board approved updated guidelines that follow the North Dakota Smart Restart protocols.

We are currently in the orange level so the limit will be 50 fans. This is not counting players, coaches, officials, administrators or the media.

Every risk level that we go down, the number of fans allowed in will double. The Yellow Level is 100 fans. The Green Level is 200 fans. The Blue Level is a return to normal attendance.

Gov. Doug Burgum recently determined high school sports can practice beginning Nov. 30 and games can begin on Dec. 14

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.