Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in plot to attack White House, Trump Tower

A view of the Trump Tower in New York City.
A view of the Trump Tower in New York City.(John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Federal authorities say a South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge for plotting to bomb or shoot up sites including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City in attacks inspired by the Islamic State group.

Kristopher Sean Matthews pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge to provide material support to IS during a court hearing in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Matthews admitted he conspired with 22-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina of Texas to share bomb-making information for the purposes of domestic and foreign attacks on behalf of IS.

Matthews faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced March 4.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck fentanyl seizure
Three arrested in Bismarck fentanyl seizure
Jimmy V’s
Jimmy V’s to open in old Starving Rooster location
The Air Force relocated B-52 Stratofortress bombers stationed at Barksdale Air Force to Minot...
CENTCOM: B-52s from Minot Air Force Base sent to Middle East Saturday
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 11.0% daily rate; 7,091 tests, 710 positive, 6 deaths
Steven Zarr
$100,000 bond for Beulah man accused of raping 10-year-old

Latest News

7 GENERATION GAMES
7 Generation Games expands education in Indian Country amid pandemic
Dow Jones Industrials hit all-time high
An arch formation is illuminated by the light of the full moon at Arches National Park.
November’s full beaver moon rises at month’s end
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, said in an email that he believes he's...
Sanford Health and CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft mutually agree to part ways