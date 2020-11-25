Dow Jones Industrials hit all-time high

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time ever, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gone over the 30,000 mark, signaling great optimism in the market.

Some could see this as surprising in light of COVID-19 and cancelled holiday plans, but financial advisor David Wald with Securian Financial highlighted a couple of reasons for it.

First, he said there is relief that the election is over and it appears there will be an orderly transition of power. Second, he says the vaccine announcements signal a light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic.

“That’s another psychological milestone that we needed to hit before people felt comfortable getting back to normal life,” he said.

Wald added that now is a good time for people to take a look at their financial strategy to make sure their portfolios are balanced.

“It’s always important for people to look at their portfolios when markets go up really quick and when markets come down really quick, because those are both opportunities for people.”

While not all stocks are trending upward, the Dow has climbed about 4% this year, the S&P 500 by 11% and the Nasdaq by 31%.

