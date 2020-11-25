Advertisement

Border Patrol helicopter helps locate subjects following traffic stop

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, N.D. – Air and Marine Operations agents managed to locate two people following a pursuit, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Border Patrol said they were called to help Bottineau County deputies locate a subject who fled from a stop around 10:15 p.m. Friday.

The Patrol indicated that following a vehicle pursuit, a deputy said he believed a passenger in the vehicle fled.

According to the Patrol, agents who were patrolling the area by helicopter spotted a man lying in tall grass, though the deputy said it was not the same man he had observed in the front passenger seat.

The Patrol said agents later found fresh footprints in the snow, and tracked them to another man in grass who was identified as the passenger who fled.

The driver and the two others were turned over to the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Patrol.

Your News Leader has reached out to the Bottineau County Sheriff for more information and will update this story as we learn more.

