Two Dickinson men arrested in copper wire thefts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson Police Department arrested two men Monday in connection to a copper wire theft at Fisher Industries.

Forty-one-year-old Ryan Zastoupil and 34-year-old Sean Richardson were arrested for conspiracy to commit theft of property.

Dickinson Police say Fisher Industries reported a theft of wire and the Dickinson Ready Mix reported an attempted theft on their property.

According to officers, approximately $8,500 in theft and damages were reported by the two businesses.

Officers say the investigation is pending and more criminal charges are possible.

