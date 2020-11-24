Advertisement

Two Dickinson men arrested in copper wire thefts

By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson Police Department arrested two men Monday in connection to a copper wire theft at Fisher Industries.

Forty-one-year-old Ryan Zastoupil and 34-year-old Sean Richardson were arrested for conspiracy to commit theft of property.

Dickinson Police say Fisher Industries reported a theft of wire and the Dickinson Ready Mix reported an attempted theft on their property.

According to officers, approximately $8,500 in theft and damages were reported by the two businesses.

Officers say the investigation is pending and more criminal charges are possible.

