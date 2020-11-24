Tuesday: 13.3% daily rate; 8,269 tests, 1019 positive, 37 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 13.3%* Tuesday. There are 289 currently hospitalized (-25 change) with 31 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 8,269 tests, 1019 were positive. There were 37 new deaths (883 total). 8,907 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 12.3%.

Please note that 10 of the 37 deaths were outside the typical 0-3-day lag in death reporting. It is more likely that a higher number of deaths are reported on Tuesdays because of the lag in reporting from over the weekend.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,269 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,092,803 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,019 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

74,401 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

13.27% – Daily Positivity Rate**

8,907 - Total Active Cases

-947 Individuals from Yesterday

1,913 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,309 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

64,610 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

314 – Currently Hospitalized

-25 - Individuals from yesterday

37 – New Deaths*** (883 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 50s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.

Man in his 50s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 40s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 80s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 90s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 90s from Foster County.

Woman in her 90s from Foster County.

Man in his 80s from Foster County.

Woman in her 80s from Foster County.

Man in his 90s from Foster County.

Man in his 80s from Logan County.

Man in his 50s from Morton County.

Man in his 60s from Morton County.

Man in his 90s from Pembina County.

Man in his 70s from Richland County.

Woman in her 60s from Richland County.

Woman in her 90s from Richland County.

Woman in her 60s from Rolette County.

Man in his 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 70s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 80s from Towner County.

Man in his 80s from Walsh County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 2

· Barnes County - 24

· Benson County – 11

· Bottineau County – 9

· Bowman County - 3

· Burleigh County - 117

· Cass County - 341

· Cavalier County – 6

· Dickey County – 2

· Dunn County – 1

· Eddy County – 2

· Emmons County - 2

· Foster County – 5

· Grand Forks County – 50

· Hettinger County - 3

· Kidder County - 2

· LaMoure County – 5

· Logan County – 1

· McHenry County - 4

· McIntosh County - 2

· McKenzie County - 13

· McLean County – 12

· Mercer County - 9

· Morton County - 38

· Mountrail County – 8

· Nelson County – 4

· Oliver County - 2

· Pembina County - 10

· Pierce County - 6

· Ramsey County – 19

· Ransom County - 8

· Richland County - 26

· Rolette County – 27

· Sargent County – 8

· Sioux County - 2

· Stark County – 36

· Steele County - 1

· Stutsman County – 41

· Towner County - 3

· Traill County - 43

· Walsh County - 20

· Ward County – 55

· Wells County - 4

· Williams County – 32

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

