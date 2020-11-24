‘This all could’ve been avoided:’ A.G. Stenehjem on District 8 lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a unanimous decision, the State Supreme Court has prevented Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., from appointing his choice to the District 8 State House seat won by deceased candidate David Andahl.

Gov. Burgum filed the District 8 lawsuit less than two weeks ago, claiming the constitution gives him the power to appoint someone to the seat left vacant by David Andahl who passed from Covid-19 in early October.

But the Court disagreed, and is siding with the attorney general, secretary of state, the Legislature at-large, and the District Republican Party.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, R-N.D., said the law allowing political parties to fill vacancies in the legislature has now been used 28 times since its creation in 2001, and is calling this case a waste of taxpayer dollars and time.

“This whole issue could’ve been avoided if the governor had simply come across the hall, as he has on many occasions, to seek the legal advice of the person who was elected by all of the citizens of North Dakota,” said Stenehjem.

Gov. Burgum said his office brought the issue to the court because the circumstance of David Andahl’s passing has never been seen in North Dakota: occurring in between general election ballots being cast, but before the results of the election.

The governor said in a statement that he “disagrees with the findings, but respects the Court’s opinion.”

The legislative assembly also got involved in the case and was represented by the Attorney General who said the Governor may need to patch things up with lawmakers ahead of session.

“He will have issues with the legislature I think. And, ya know, there’s always a pull and a tug between the different branches of government,” said Stenehjem.

Stenehjem added that his relationship with the governor may need some work as well. “He and I have had a very professional, working relationship these last four years and I hope that will improve after this,” said Stenehjem.

Stenehjem said Gov. Burgum never consulted him prior to making his appointment announcement.

The Court decided on the issue rather quickly as lawmakers, both incumbents and newly-elected, start planning for the upcoming legislative session at the beginning of December.

