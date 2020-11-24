Advertisement

Thinkers Academy in Minot offering MMA lessons

Grapplers Club
Grapplers Club(KFYR-TV)
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Thinkers Academy is offering a new Grapplers Club to introduce the Minot community to mixed martial arts.

Baron Lloyd, a 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Purple Belt and instructor, said sticking with MMA allows athletes to gain confidence and comfort in their own skin.

“When you’re on these mats, what happens is that goes away. You start to see who you truly are and how much heart you really have. If you come back and continue to train, then you get to see the growth,” said Lloyd.

You can find out scheduling information between the Minot YMCA studios and Lloyd’s home gym by contacting him at (951) 496-1943. The only cost is a YMCA membership when workouts are there.

