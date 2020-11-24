Advertisement

Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+

Swift filmed “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” in upstate New York in September
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.

The singer announced Tuesday that “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” will premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday.

The concert film will include guest appearances from Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver — acts who all appear on Swift’s “folklore” album. In the film, Swift will reveal stories and secrets behind the 17 songs on the album, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart this year.

Swift filmed “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” in upstate New York in September. The singer also directed the concert film.

