Saints revisit ‘AA’ championship

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the fifth time in the last eight seasons, the St. Mary’s Saints are the Class-AA Dakota Bowl champions.

2020 has been a year of uncertainty but when it came to the Saints on the football field, you knew what you were going to get.

Cullen Curl, St. Mary’s senior, said, “Best football team I’ve ever been a part of.”

And St. Mary’s has the “AA” trophy to prove it. The Saints finished off an 11 game undefeated season with a 17-7 victory over Beulah in the Dakota Bowl.

Dan Smrekar, St. Mary’s head coach, said, “They came in very much with a goal in mind and I think as the summer was going on and it looked like they might not get to play I think they got even more committed.”

St. Mary’s was a team committed to defense. Smrekar said they spent just as much time working on defense as they did on offense.

Smrekar said: “I think on any level, they were very stout! We had a group of kids that liked defense and as the defense started to rock and roll they started to like it more. They became more physical and the biggest thing that was fun to watch about these kids is the whole defense could run.”

Curl said: “I think our defensive team was outstanding. We didn’t give up a point for the first five games and I think we gave up only around 45 points the entire year which is pretty unheard of in high school football.”

Smrekar said, “Toby Schweitzer, our defensive coach does a fantastic job but he did an fantastic job with these kids and this defense.”

While the saying is defense wins championships, it was a 4th quarter drive that this game will be remembered for decades from now.

Smrekar said, “It was a great exclamation mark and a great defining moment for this group of leaders, seniors and team.”

Curl said, “We had an 83 yard, 20 play drive and we put the kicker out there and Schumacher put it through the uprights and put us ahead by three.”

Smrekar said, “I don’t know how may times you see a 20 play drive to go down and get winning points on any level so it was an amazing feat by these kids.”

Almost as amazing as when the head coach joined the team picture after the win.

Curl said, “The moment it kind of sunk in when Smrekar jumped into the pile. I don’t know if you saw the pictures but he dove right in there and we were all together as a team and all celebrating that win. It was pretty special.”

Smrekar said, “Hanging out with these football kids and the kids in the school no question has helped me stay young. Every day when I walk into practice I steal their energy.”

