Rapid COVID testing for Minot Public Schools staff coming next week

MINOT, N.D. – Over the weekend Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, rolled out rapid testing for staff at schools K-12 in Fargo and Dickinson, and that will also be extended to the Minot Public School District soon.

According to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer, testing will be available starting Monday.

First District Health workers and the National Guard will conduct the rapid tests at the Minot State Dome from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

All employees including teachers, cafeteria workers, and maintenance will have the option of getting tested.

“The letter is going out now this afternoon to the staff. It is strongly recommended, but again at the end of the day, people have the option to either participate or not participate,” said Vollmer.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday as well.

Vollmer added that the schedule may change week to week and administrators will make sure classrooms are covered if teachers need to step away to get tested.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.