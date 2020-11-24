Pharmacists see increase in sales of vitamins C, D, and zinc amid pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of you are buying vitamins C, D, and zinc these days.

Pharmacists at Dakota Pharmacy in Bismarck said they’ve seen a 50% increase in sales of those vitamins throughout this pandemic.

Dakota Pharmacy owner Kevin Oberlander said people are looking to support their immune systems.

He said vitamin D helps protect the lungs.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant and has some anti-inflammatory properties, and zinc has antiviral effects.

“We want our immune system to be healthy. We’re going to produce antibodies at a better rate. If our immune function is healthy and that’s not just taking stuff, that’s lifestyle, and eating right and getting adequate sleep,” said Oberlander R.Ph.

Oberlander said, although vitamins are used to help support bodily functions, it’s important to monitor how much and when you take the vitamins, as too much or too little may do more harm than good.

He said to reach out to your health care provider to learn the dosages you should be taking.

Researchers point out that there’s no evidence that these supplements treat illness, but rather, may work to strengthen the immune system.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.