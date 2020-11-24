Advertisement

Ongoing capacity concerns

(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the country going through a spike in COVID-19 cases, this holiday season is complicated. Travel isn’t a good idea, gatherings are discouraged and even shopping requires more thought and planning. The point is to bring down hospitalizations and bring relief to the health care system.

For months now, North Dakota health care has been under pressure with roughly 10 percent of beds available at any given time. While there are efforts to expand the number of beds, someone needs to work them.

Hospital capacity doesn’t just refer to the number of beds available. The number of beds actually changes day to day because of staffing. And nurses are taking a hit.

“Nurses are working under conditions unprecedented for most health care professionals. They are being asked to work in conditions that make it difficult to practice safely for their patients and for themselves,” said Tessa Johnson of the North Dakota Nurses Association.

Meanwhile, hospital administrators acknowledge what’s being asked of them. And to bring down pressure on their staff, they are continuing to warn to public to not take the virus lightly.

“I liken this virus to like trying to pet a stray pitbull. You might do just fine with it, or it might rip your face off,” said Dr. Josh Ranum of West River Health Services.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., recently signed an executive order allowing asymptomatic nurses to return to work as long as they work with only COVID patients.

Last week, the North Dakota Nurses Association came out against that order. Many in the health community say the asymptomatic worker order is mostly for long term care facilities with COVID-19 wards.

And while some hospitals have the policy in place, most say they haven’t needed to rely on these workers in their units.

