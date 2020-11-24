Advertisement

Minot’s Hildebrand honored by AARP for flood, pandemic efforts

Evelyn Hildebrand
Evelyn Hildebrand(AARP North Dakota)
By John Salling
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – AARP has named Evelyn Hildebrand of Minot as recipient of the Andrus Award.

The award marks the state’s top volunteer of the year.

Hildebrand was picked because of her work around the community helping people survive the 2011 flood and pandemic, including things like delivering food to people in quarantine.

“We do hear suggestions from folks about how we can make life better for others, and we do it. We just do it, and that’s the good part that we can,” said Hildebrand.

The organization also donated $500 to Hildebrand’s nonprofit of choice.

