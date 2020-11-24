Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to negligent homicide in Williston

Rasul Jamal Ali Shaw Jr
Rasul Jamal Ali Shaw Jr(KFYR-TV)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Twenty-five-year-old Rasul Jamal Ali Shaw Jr., who police say stabbed and killed 24-year-old Ricky Waitman last year in Williston, changed his plea to guilty of negligent homicide and disorderly conduct Tuesday.

Shaw entered into a plea deal where his charges of murder and terrorizing were amended. Prosecutors originally charged Shaw after witnesses say they heard shouting and loud noises coming from their apartment building hallway, and found Waitman laying on the ground with Shaw on top of him making stabbing motions with a chrome colored object.

“These two individuals were very good friends. As the state indicated, they had been drinking heavily, and I did want to add that both individuals were significantly injured in this altercation,” said Public Defender Amanda Harris.

Shaw’s trial was scheduled to begin next week, but the State said it would’ve ended up being an imperfect self-defense situation.

Negligent homicide holds a maximum sentencing of five years in prison. Shaw will be sentenced on Dec. 16.

