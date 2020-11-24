Lord’s Cupboard in Minot helps produce turkeys for those in need

MINOT, N.D. – This year, food banks are helping more and more people due to the turbulent economy from the pandemic. As the holiday season comes around, receiving a turkey dinner can seem like a miracle. That’s were Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry steps in.

The food pantry has been able to hand out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals since its creation in 2003.

The community has played a huge part in helping with that by donating holiday meals.

Last week, someone dropped off a dozen 22-pound turkeys, which were given out to larger families.

“Last year, we probably had over 200 turkey, complete turkey dinners donated. The generosity of the community and the surrounding area is just unbelievable,” said Neil Jenson, a board member and distributor.

Anyone can donate holiday meal items or turkeys to the pantry.

You can call the food pantry and schedule a drop off at 701-839-1990.

The pantry also accepts money donations as well.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.