KFYR-TV reporter recognized by the AMVETS of North Dakota

(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - KFYR-TV Reporter Daniel Burbank was recognized by the AMVETS of North Dakota for his reporting on military families.

Burbank was awarded the Commander’s Certificate of Excellence for his story on Gold Star Families honored for their ultimate sacrifice.

KFYR-TV was awarded a similar certificate.

Jim Nelson, the North Dakota AMVETS Department Commander said veteran appreciation and awareness are especially important in these times.

Last year KMOT reporter John Salling was also honored by the AMVETS for his reporting.

KFYR, KMOT and KUMV would like to thank all former, current and future military members for their service to our country.

