Jamestown Regional Medical Center needs help naming new cleaning robot

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - Jamestown Regional Medical Center is using a new staff member to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

They bought a new Xenex Light Strike robot that kills germs.

In 2018 they purchased the first one and asked the public’s help to name it. “Rosie” was the name chosen. And now, the hospital is asking for help to name the newest robot.

The robots can kill bacteria with an environmentally friendly Xenon U-V light.

A second one was needed, so that rooms and public areas could get cleaned faster.

The name-that-robot contest goes through Dec. 4.

