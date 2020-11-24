Advertisement

Jamestown Regional Medical Center needs help naming new cleaning robot

COVID-fighting robot
COVID-fighting robot(JRMC | Jamestown Regional Medical Center)
By Heather Brumbaugh
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - Jamestown Regional Medical Center is using a new staff member to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

They bought a new Xenex Light Strike robot that kills germs.

In 2018 they purchased the first one and asked the public’s help to name it. “Rosie” was the name chosen. And now, the hospital is asking for help to name the newest robot.

The robots can kill bacteria with an environmentally friendly Xenon U-V light.

A second one was needed, so that rooms and public areas could get cleaned faster.

The name-that-robot contest goes through Dec. 4.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck fentanyl seizure
Three arrested in Bismarck fentanyl seizure
Jimmy V’s
Jimmy V’s to open in old Starving Rooster location
The Air Force relocated B-52 Stratofortress bombers stationed at Barksdale Air Force to Minot...
CENTCOM: B-52s from Minot Air Force Base sent to Middle East Saturday
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 11.0% daily rate; 7,091 tests, 710 positive, 6 deaths
Steven Zarr
$100,000 bond for Beulah man accused of raping 10-year-old

Latest News

KFYR-TV reporter recognized by the AMVETS of North Dakota
Mental health
Families encouraged to keep in touch while isolated
Rapid COVID testing for Minot Public Schools staff coming next week
Ongoing capacity concerns