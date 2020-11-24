Advertisement

FDA approves new COVID drug for mild cases under emergency use authorization

Regeneron
Regeneron(NBC)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new drug approved for treatment of COVID-19. And, you might have heard about it before.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Incorporated recently got the “okay” from the Food and Drug Administration for its “COVID cocktail” that President Donald Trump took to treat himself about a month ago.

The FDA cleared Regeneron’s antibody treatment on Saturday for emergency use in COVID-positive patients with mild to moderate symptoms. The company’s CEO reported Monday, Regeneron will provide the U.S. with 300,000 doses of the drug.

The FDA reports the use of Regeneron’s new treatment may be effective in treating patients with COVID-19. After a clinical trial, researchers concluded the drug is shown to reduce COVID-related hospitalizations or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression within 28 days after treatment.

“We have shown that it works best in the patients who have not yet made their own immune response against the virus,” said Regeneron Co-founder, President, Chief Scientific Officer Dr. George Yancopoulos. 

Trump took the drug in October to treat his case of COVID-19.

“They gave me something, Regeneron, and a day later, I felt like Superman,” said Trump.

At the time, the drug had not been approved by the FDA. But, patients like Nicole Martinez who was one of the first people to enroll in the drug’s clinical study, say they think the drug could have saved their lives. “Yes, I would have to say that 1,000 percent,” said Martinez, Regeneron clinical trial participant.

However, even now the drug can be administered only under a EUA, which differs from traditional FDA approval. Experts say an EAU means the drug company has gone through most of the steps for approval.

“The FDA reviews the data, they see this drug is looking to be a highly effective and potentially low side effect. But, what they’re really looking at is: currently we have no other option. This is something that could benefit patients,” said CHI St. Alexius Pharmacy Quality and Clinical Research Manager Joan Galbraith. 

The safety and effectiveness of the drug for use in the treatment of COVID-19 continues to be evaluated, according to the FDA.

I reached out to Sanford Health, CHI St. Alexius and the North Dakota Department of Health to get more information on what the drug does. However, they say because the drug is so new, doctors there can not explain how it works or how safe it is. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck fentanyl seizure
Three arrested in Bismarck fentanyl seizure
Jimmy V’s
Jimmy V’s to open in old Starving Rooster location
The Air Force relocated B-52 Stratofortress bombers stationed at Barksdale Air Force to Minot...
CENTCOM: B-52s from Minot Air Force Base sent to Middle East Saturday
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 11.0% daily rate; 7,091 tests, 710 positive, 6 deaths
Steven Zarr
$100,000 bond for Beulah man accused of raping 10-year-old

Latest News

County by County, November 24, 2020
Grapplers Club
Thinkers Academy in Minot offering MMA lessons
Tyler Fisher
North Dakota traveling CNA hospitalized with COVID-19 on mission
Pharmacists see increase in sales of vitamins C, D, and zinc amid pandemic