Families encouraged to keep in touch while isolated

MINOT, N.D. – Seasonal Depression is an annual issue, but the isolation and quarantine that comes with the pandemic may be aggravating the problem for some.

“I believe it’s affecting people in ways that are both seen and more concerningly unseen. It’s a time when there is a lot of loneliness even for people who have a lot of family and friends nearby it’s not the same as getting to be with people in person.” said Chelsie Hultz, Minot.

A psychologist with the North Central Human Service Center encourages people to reach out and stay in touch remotely.

“With the pandemic there’s been an increase with suicide completion unfortunately, so depression rates are up, addiction is up, and that’s clearly a result of the pandemic,” said Dr. Lincoln Coombs, NCHSC.

Though so far Coombs said they haven’t seen a notable increase in cases of Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D.). He said the peak times are between December and February.

People in Minot seemed to have an understanding of the problem.

“I feel bad for people that aren’t able to be with family at this time, especially with travel and planes… I just hope everybody has a good Thanksgiving and we can get through this.” said Paula Wickman, Minot.

“My prayer is this that maybe by the end of the year, by the end of the first part of next year we can start living our normal life. We can go wherever we want to go, do whatever we want to do,” said Damien Mazu, Minot.

Coombs also recommends that people try to get outside or open the windows on sunny days to take advantage of daylight.

If you are experiencing the symptoms of S.A.D. you can reach out to Project Renew at 701-223-1510 for free support.

