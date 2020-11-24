Advertisement

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most people don’t want to spend vacation time in the office, but things are a little different if you work for an airline.

Delta Airlines is gifting employees with two passes for free travel anywhere in the world the airline flies.

The perk is for anyone who worked or took voluntary leave in 2020, covering about 40,000 employees.

The passes never expire.

Delta reported a $5.4 billion loss last month.

Airlines and employee unions have been pushing Congress to extend the $50 billion bailout it passed last spring since it ran out Oct. 1.

Delta and Southwest Airlines said in September that they would not take additional federal loans.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Air Force relocated B-52 Stratofortress bombers stationed at Barksdale Air Force to Minot...
CENTCOM: B-52s from Minot Air Force Base sent to Middle East Saturday
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 11.6% daily rate; 10,684 tests, 1150 positive, 6 deaths
Washburn couple helps McLean County deputy with arrest
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 11.0% daily rate; 7,091 tests, 710 positive, 6 deaths
Steven Zarr
$100,000 bond for Beulah man accused of raping 10-year-old

Latest News

Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden’s transition gets green light as Trump at last relents
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
Turkeys
Turkey giveaways kick off in the Turtle Mountains
The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin