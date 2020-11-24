DCB hockey coach shares battle with COVID-19, pneumonia

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Dakota College at Bottineau Men’s Hockey Coach Travis Rybchinski had to go through a hospital stay in early November due to COVID-19 and double pneumonia.

He said that the experience of being in a COVID-19 wing at Sandford Broadway Medical Center in Fargo gave him a new perspective on the pandemic.

“You just knew down the hallway there was people dying. That was just a little freaky. You appreciate the nurses and doctors more. They’re dealing with the COVID stuff every time they go into the room. There’s so many unknowns with it. That’s the scary part of the whole COVID thing,” said Rybchinski.

Rybchinski added that he appreciates the get well messages he received throughout his recovery.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.