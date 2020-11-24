Advertisement

Dakota Square Mall discusses Thanksgiving weekend amid pandemic

Dakota Square Mall
Dakota Square Mall(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Dakota Square Mall will be closed again this Thanksgiving, but hours will still be extended for Black Friday.

This Friday the mall will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Stores inside the mall will also be abiding by capacity limits which vary from store to store, so patrons might be asked to socially distance in lines outside the store.

“You’re used to those elbow to elbow crowds that you see on Black Friday, and that’s not something you’re going to see this year as they only allow a certain number of people in to cut down on those crowds. They also have widened their racks and aisles to allow for social distancing,” said Dakota Square Mall Marketing Director Mikalah Auer.

Mall maintenance will also be increasing sanitization and cleaning in preparation for the busy shopping day.

