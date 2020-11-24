Advertisement

Couple gets engaged at Ground Round, where they first met

Ground Round engagement
Ground Round engagement(Pat Wols)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rugby native, Pat Wols, got down on one knee at the Bismarck Ground Round Saturday night, and asked his long-time girlfriend Charissa Johnson to marry him.

The couple says they met at the Ground Round on May 3, 2017 for their first date and have become regulars since.

Pat said restaurant staff helped arrange the proposal and when the song “Marry You” by Bruno Mars came on, he walked into the bar area and got on one knee.

“We always joked about the song and how we’ve seen flash mobs be done to the tune…I told her, if we’re ever in public and you hear that song, expect me to be proposing to you,” said Wols.

The two were engaged at the same table where they sat for their first date.

Johnson says they are going to wait for the pandemic to settle down before they begin planning for the wedding.

