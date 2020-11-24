Advertisement

County by County, November 24, 2020

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – In this holiday week’s County by County segment, two counties are getting ready for Christmas fun and some news on upcoming COVID testing events in two other counties.

---

The city of Bottineau has put up the Main Street Christmas tree.

The city has had the tradition of putting up the tree since the 1960s.

This year, the tree is 25 feet tall and is from Dale Clark.

---

With the largest shopping holiday just a few days away, a vendor and craft show will be kicking off on Black Friday in Kenmare.

This event is on Friday, Nov. 27 from 4-8 p.m.

It will be around the businesses at the downtown square.

There will be multiple vendors and free crafts kits for kids.

Face masks are required as well as social distancing.

In addition to the vendor and craft show, they will also have a parade of lights and a tree lighting.

The event organizer, Shelby Lee, explained the importance of shopping locally this year.

“Shopping local is what keeps a small community like Kenmare going. I mean, any purchase that is made here just goes back into the community and this is probably what feeds their family through the holiday and gets them gifts. I mean the big guys are always going to be okay,” said Lee.

---

Due to the holiday week ahead of us, Towner County will not be having a COVID testing event this Friday.

No testing will take place on Nov. 27.

The next testing event will be Dec. 4 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

For more information, contact the county’s public health office at (701) 968-4353.

---

Rugby will be offering COVID-19 testing before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The testing will be Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

It will be the Village Arts Church on 2nd Street SE in Rugby.

There are limited tests, so they are asking to make an appointment ahead of time by calling 701-771-7637.

